INDICATORS - Kazakhstan - April 18

ALMATY, April 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges: * updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 147.64 147.54 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 6.50 7.00 MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) Feb 29 3.47 Dec 31 2.84 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln) March 31 31.8 Feb 29 34.8 National fund ($bln) March 31 48.3 Feb 29 47.4 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Feb 29 9.91 Dec 31 9.75 QUARTERLY DATA Jan-Dec'11 Jan-Dec'10 Jan-Dec'09 Jan-Dec'08 GDP (trln tenge) 27.301 21.815 17.008 16.053 GDP (pct) +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.3 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-March +2.9 +2.8 +6.0 Ind output (pct) March +13.5 +0.4 +14.1 Inflation (pct) March +0.3 +0.4 +0.5 Inflation (pct) March/Dec +1.1 +0.7 +3.7 Unemployment (pct) Q1 5.4 5.4 5.5 Oil production (mln T) March 6.8 6.5 7.0 Oil production (mln T) Jan-March 20.1 13.3 20.4 Copper output ('000 T) March 26.7 29.3 25.7 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-March 82.9 56.3 81.9 Zinc output ('000 T) March 27.0 25.5 27.0 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-March 79.3 52.3 78.6 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Feb +10.3 +5.1 +4.7 Exports ($ bln) Jan-Feb 15.7 8.3 7.6 Imports ($ bln) Jan-Feb 5.5 2.7 2.8 FORECASTS FOR 2012 2012 GDP growth (pct) 6.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 758.5/2.6 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,626 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,253 Industrial output (pct) 3.9 Oil and condensate output (mln T) 81.0 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 13-15 ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 Ind output (pct) +3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 Inflation (pct) +7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge) n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 Yr-end unemployment (pct) n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 27.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 Oil and gas condensate output (mln T) 80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 Copper output ('000 T) 338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)