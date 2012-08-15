FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDICATORS - Kazakhstan - Aug 15
#Basic Materials
August 15, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

INDICATORS - Kazakhstan - Aug 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

ALMATY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's economic indicators
based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency,
government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:
    
    * updated today
    
                    CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE 
                                       LATEST     PREVIOUS 
*Tenge/dollar        149.22      149.42
 Cbank refinancing rate (pct)    Aug 6   5.50        6.00
                    MONEY 
 Monetary base(trln tenge)      June 30  .45    May 31 3.30 
 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln) 
                                July 31 28.5   June 30 31.8 
 National Fund ($bln)           July 31 53.3   June 30 51.4 
 Money supply(M3)(trln tenge)   June 30 10.41   May 31 10.34
    
                           GDP DATA 
              Jan-Dec'11  Jan-Dec'10   Jan-Dec'09  Jan-Dec'08 
 GDP (trln tenge) 27.334    21.815       17.008      16.053
 GDP (pct)        +7.5       +7.3         +1.2        +3.3 
                    MONTHLY DATA 
                         PERIOD  CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO 
                                           MONTH 
 Ind output (pct)        Jan-July   +1.3     +1.6    +4.8 
 Ind output (pct)        July       -3.5     +0.4    -4.4
 Inflation (pct)         July       +0.3     +0.3    +0.5 
 Inflation (pct)         July/Dec   +3.0     +2.7    +5.6 
 Unemployment (pct)      H1          5.2      5.4     5.3
 Oil production (mln T)  July        6.8      6.6     6.3 
 Oil production (mln T)  Jan-July   46.4     39.7    46.6 
 Copper output ('000 T)  July       31.1     32.4    28.8 
 Copper output ('000 T)  Jan-July  200.4    169.4   195.2
 Zinc output ('000 T)    July       27.2     26.3    26.9
 Zinc output ('000 T)    Jan-July  185.9    158.7   185.3
 Trade balance ($ bln)   Jan-June  +26.8    +22.1   +26.0 
 Exports ($ bln)         Jan-June   46.7     38.3    42.2 
 Imports ($ bln)         Jan-June   19.9     16.2    16.2 
                     FORECASTS FOR 2012 
                                      2012 
 GDP growth (pct)                     6.0
 Annual inflation (pct)               6.0-8.0
 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP)   758.5/2.6 
 Budget revenues (bln tenge)          4,626 
 Budget spending (bln tenge)          5,253 
 Industrial output (pct)              3.9
 Oil and condensate output (mln T)    81.0
 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)  12.8  
    
                      ANNUAL COMPARISONS 
             2011 2010 2009 2008  2007  2006  2005  2004 2003   
 GDP        +7.5  +7.3 +1.2 +3.2  +8.9 +10.7  +9.7  +9.6 +9.3   
 Ind output (pct) 
            +3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1  +4.5  +7.0  +4.6 +10.1 +8.8   
 Inflation (pct) 
            +7.4  +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8  +8.6  +7.6  +6.7 +6.8   
 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge) 
             n/a  8.55  7.49 6.27  4.61  3.72  2.07  1.64 1.00  
 Yr-end unemployment (pct) 
             n/a  5.5   6.6  6.7   7.3   7.8   8.2   8.4  8.8   
 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 
            27.0 12.2  20.8 15.6  20.1  16.5  13.8  12.4 14.8 
 Oil and gas condensate output (mln T) 
           80.0 79.5  76.4 70.7  67.1  65.0  61.9  59.4 51.5 
 Copper output ('000 T) 
            338  323   368  398  406   428   419   446  433
         
             KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS 
 S&P     (July 30, 2012)    BBB+ stable outlook 
 Moody's (Apr 5, 2010)    Baa2 stable outlook 
 Fitch   (Nov 21, 2011)   BBB positive outlook 
 (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, 
 Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ 
 Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)

