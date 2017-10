ALMATY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s industrial output grew by 0.5 percent in 2012 versus 3.5 percent in 2011, data published by the State Statistics Agency showed on Friday.

Full-year growth was slower than the 2.7 percent forecast by the government. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)