UPDATE 1-Kazakh annual inflation accelerates to 6.6 pct in Jan

ALMATY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy, accelerated to 6.6 percent in January, but was still within the government’s 6 percent to 8 percent target set for the year, State Statistics Agency data showed on Friday.

Consumer prices in Kazakhstan, the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, fell to 6.0 percent last year from 7.4 percent in 2011.

A slowdown in inflation last year prompted the central bank to cut its key refinancing rate on four separate occasions. It has been at a historic low of 5.5 percent since Aug. 6.

Monthly inflation, however, accelerated to 0.9 percent in January from 0.6 percent in December. Food prices grew by 0.5 percent month-on-month and non-food by 0.2 percent, while services rose by 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)