Kazakhstan keeps 6-8 pct inflation target for 2014 after devaluation -finmin
February 11, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Kazakhstan keeps 6-8 pct inflation target for 2014 after devaluation -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will not revise its official forecast for inflation of 6 to 8 percent in 2014, despite the central bank’s decision on Tuesday to devalue the national tenge currency by 19 percent, Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said.

The central bank said it would reduce its support for the tenge and its interventions on the market to allow the currency to devalue to around 185 to the dollar. The official rate of the tenge was set at 155.56 per dollar on Monday. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

