Kazakh c.bank may cut key rate again as prices fall

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, April 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s consumer price inflation is expected to continue to fall this year and this could trim the refinancing rate further and make loans cheaper in Central Asia’s largest economy, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank lowered its key refinancing rate by 50 basis points to a historic low of 6.5 percent effective April 2, responding to declining inflation and seeking to shore up oil-fuelled economic growth.

The government and central bank had originally forecast inflation to fluctuate within a 6.0-8.0 percent range annually in the period until 2015.

“Now our estimate (of annual inflation) is 5.9-6.0 percent,” National Bank Governor Grigory Marchenko told a news conference on Wednesday. Consumer prices in Kazakhstan rose by 7.4 percent in 2011 and 7.8 percent a year earlier.

“If this trend of falling inflation continues ... we will cut the refinancing rate further, and then interest on loans and deposits will fall. This means money in Kazakhstan will get cheaper, which is certainly a positive process,” Marchenko said.

Kazakhstan, a vast steppe nation five times the size of France but populated by just 16.7 million people, is comfortably the second-largest crude oil producer after Russia.

But a lack of domestic oil-processing capacity means that the country has to import automobile fuel from Russia. A hike in price for imported fuel can potentially jack up other consumer prices in Kazakhstan.

“If (utility) tariffs keep rising and if oil products continue to grow ... then in general inflation may grow. For the time being, as a whole, we do not intend to revise our current (inflation) forecast,” Marchenko said.

Kazakhstan’s economy expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011 and is expected to grow 6.9 percent this year, benefiting from high world prices for oil and other commodities.

Marchenko said the foreign currency market remained stable.

“In January we made no interventions (on the market),” he said. “In February we bought $1.2 billion, and in March we purchased $200 million, or maybe slightly more.”