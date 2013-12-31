FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's inflation slows to 4.8 pct in 2013 - stats agency
December 31, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Kazakhstan's inflation slows to 4.8 pct in 2013 - stats agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Kazakhstan slowed to 4.8 percent in 2013 from 6.0 percent a year earlier, coming in well below the 6-8 percent corridor set by the central bank and the government, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Steadily declining consumer prices in the oil-rich nation of 17 million prompted the central bank in August last year to cut its refinancing rate to a historic low of 5.5 percent.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Patrick Graham

