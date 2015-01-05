Kazakhstan's inflation quickens to 7.4 pct in 2014

ALMATY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s consumer price inflation accelerated to 7.4 percent last year from 4.8 percent in 2013, but stayed within a 6.0-8.0 percent range set by the central bank, the Statistics Committee said on Monday.

Consumer price growth eased to 0.5 percent in December month-on-month from 0.6 percent in November, the committee said.

Monthly inflation in oil-rich Kazakhstan, which is Central Asia’s largest economy, accelerated sharply to 1.7 percent in February 2014, following the devaluation of the national tenge currency by 19 percent.