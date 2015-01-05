FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's inflation quickens to 7.4 pct in 2014
#Financials
January 5, 2015

Kazakhstan's inflation quickens to 7.4 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s consumer price inflation accelerated to 7.4 percent last year from 4.8 percent in 2013, but stayed within a 6.0-8.0 percent range set by the central bank, the Statistics Committee said on Monday.

Consumer price growth eased to 0.5 percent in December month-on-month from 0.6 percent in November, the committee said.

Monthly inflation in oil-rich Kazakhstan, which is Central Asia’s largest economy, accelerated sharply to 1.7 percent in February 2014, following the devaluation of the national tenge currency by 19 percent.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
