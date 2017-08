MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Inflation in Kazakhstan slowed to 8.5 percent in 2016 from 13.6 percent in 2015, the Statistics Committee said on Wednesday.

Inflation in December slowed to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent in November, the committee said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Louise Ireland)