Kazakhstan to hold IPOs of 43 large state firms in 2016-17
November 18, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakhstan to hold IPOs of 43 large state firms in 2016-17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to sell stakes of no less than 25 percent in 43 large state-owned companies via initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2016-17, the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

The stakes will be sold on the floor of the oil-rich nation’s future financial centre to be created in the capital Astana, the fund said.

The companies to go public include oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, uranium company Kazatomprom, railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and mining firm Tau-ken Samruk, it said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)

