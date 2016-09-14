FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kazakhstan says talks continue over Karachaganak dispute
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Kazakhstan says talks continue over Karachaganak dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's government and energy majors developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field are still in talks about the Central Asian nation's financial claim against the consortium, Kazakhstan's deputy energy minister said on Wednesday.

"The ball is in their court, we have sent them some questions and are awaiting answers," Magzum Mirzagaliev told reporters, adding that the negotiations were "constructive" and declining to name the exact sum of the claim. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
