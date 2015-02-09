Pipes at Kashagan oilfield to be replaced in H2 2016 - KazMunaiGas

ASTANA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The pipeline network at Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oilfield must be replaced in the second half of 2016, Sauat Mynbayev, board chairman of Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas, said on Monday.

Italian oil service company Saipem said on Friday it had won a contract to lay the replacement pipelines at Kashagan worth around $1.8 billion. It said it planned to finish the work by the end of 2016, which may mean that oil could start flowing again in early 2017.

However, Mynbayev confirmed an earlier Kazakh estimate that crude could be pumped again in late 2016. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva, writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Elizabeth Piper)