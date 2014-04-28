FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kashagan consortium says oil production not expected in 2014
April 28, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Kashagan consortium says oil production not expected in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, April 28 (Reuters) - A consortium developing Kazakhstan’s huge Kashagan oilfield said on Monday it did not expect to produce oil in the offshore field this year due to leaking pipelines.

“The current assessment, based on the results of an investigation, is that both the oil and the gas pipelines might have to be fully replaced,” the consortium also said.

The North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) consortium includes Eni, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell , China’s CNPC, Japan’s Inpex and Kazakh state-run KazMunaiGas. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)

