a year ago
Kashagan consortium says begins test oil pumping
September 29, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Kashagan consortium says begins test oil pumping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The consortium of oil majors developing the giant Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan has begun test pumping, it said on Thursday.

"NCOC confirms that, as part of the complex process of commissioning and testing now underway, hydrocarbons are being introduced to certain parts of the facilities, including the newly-replaced pipelines to shore," the North Caspian Operating Company said in a statement. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

