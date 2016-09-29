ALMATY, Sept 29 The consortium of oil majors developing the giant Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan has begun test pumping, it said on Thursday.

"NCOC confirms that, as part of the complex process of commissioning and testing now underway, hydrocarbons are being introduced to certain parts of the facilities, including the newly-replaced pipelines to shore," the North Caspian Operating Company said in a statement. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)