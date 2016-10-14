Kazakhstan's Kashagan ships first oil for export

ASTANA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The first batches of oil from the giant Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan were shipped for export on Friday via two pipelines, the Central Asian nation's Energy Ministry said.

Energy majors developing the field have shipped 7,700 tonnes of oil through the private CPC pipeline and 18,800 tonnes through a pipeline operated by state-controlled firm KazTransOil, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Winning)