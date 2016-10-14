(Adds context, background)

ASTANA Oct 14 The first batches of oil from Kazakhstan's giant offshore Kashagan field were shipped on Friday for export via two pipelines, the Central Asian nation's Energy Ministry said.

Energy companies developing the field have shipped 7,700 tonnes of oil through the private CPC pipeline and 18,800 tonnes through a pipeline operated by state-controlled firm KazTransOil, it said in a statement.

The ministry said start-up work and testing was continuing at field and getting it into "stable operations mode will take some time". Kashagan has also shipped 22.8 million cubic metres of gas into the state-run gas pipeline system, it said.

Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Wednesday four wells at Kashagan were producing a total of 90,000 barrels per day, although it was unclear how much was oil and how much was gas that would then be shipped separately, flared or injected back into the reservoir.

The field off Kazakhstan's Caspian coast has cost about $50 billion to develop and first started production in 2013 but output was suspended shortly afterwards because of technical problems with the gas pipelines.

The NCOC consortium developing Kashagan is made up of China National Petroleum Corp, Exxon Mobil, Eni , Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Inpex and KazMunaiGas.

Kashagan was initially expected to produce 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, rising to between 150,000 bpd and 180,000 bpd in November and December. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Clarke)