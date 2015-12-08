FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan sees Kashagan oil field output at 13 mln T by 2020
December 8, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakhstan sees Kashagan oil field output at 13 mln T by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil production at Caspian offshore field Kashagan is expected to reach 13 million tonnes a year by 2020, Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said on Tuesday.

“Pipelines are being replaced at Kashagan slightly ahead of schedule, at the end of 2016 the restart of commercial production is expected and by 2020 output will reach 13 million tonnes,” he told a government meeting. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

