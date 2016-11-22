FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield may produce up to 11 mln T in 2017 - ministry
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield may produce up to 11 mln T in 2017 - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oilfield may produce up to 11 million tonnes (221,000 barrels per day) in 2017 in the absence of major technical faults, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday in a written response to Reuters.

“The forecast for Kashagan oil production is between 4 and 8 million tonnes. However... in the absence of technological complications, Kazakhstan expects Kashagan’s output at 11 million tonnes,” the ministry said about the 2017 plans.

Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.