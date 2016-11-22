Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield may produce up to 11 mln T in 2017 - ministry

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oilfield may produce up to 11 million tonnes (221,000 barrels per day) in 2017 in the absence of major technical faults, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday in a written response to Reuters.

“The forecast for Kashagan oil production is between 4 and 8 million tonnes. However... in the absence of technological complications, Kazakhstan expects Kashagan’s output at 11 million tonnes,” the ministry said about the 2017 plans.