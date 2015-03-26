FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh uranium tycoon dies on visit to China
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 26, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Kazakh uranium tycoon dies on visit to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, March 26 (Reuters) - Kazakh official Nurlan Kapparov, who led the world’s largest uranium producer and was among Kazakhstan’s richest people, died on a visit to China on Thursday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

“The cause of his death was cardiac arrest,” it said.

Kapparov, 44, headed the Kazakh state urianium company Kazatomprom in August last year. Kazakhstan holds the world’s second-largest uranium reserves and is the largest producer of the metal.

In the 1990s Kapparov headed the state oil transporting monopoly KazTransOil and state oil and gas firm Kazakhoil.

The Forbes magazine estimated his fortune at $150 million, which put him among the 50 richest people of Kazakhstan. His business interests varied from oil and gas service and pharmaceuticals to hotels, telecommunications and banking. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.