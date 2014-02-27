FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh gas pipeline monopoly KazTransGas gets $700 mln China loan
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Kazakh gas pipeline monopoly KazTransGas gets $700 mln China loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s gas pipeline monopoly KazTransGas signed an agreement to obtain a $700 million loan from China to expand a pipeline to boost exports of the gas to its giant neighbour.

The 15-year loan was arranged by China Development Bank, KazTransGas said, adding that the signing ceremony had taken place in Beijing. It gave no financial details of the loan.

It said the loan would be used to complete a second, 311-km (194 mile) stretch of a gas pipeline from southern Kazakhstan and would transport extra volumes of natural gas to China via the already existing Kazakhstan-China pipeline.

KazTransGas is a state-owned subsidiary of Kazakh national oil and gas company KazMunaiGas. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.