ALMATY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev issued a presidential decree on Monday appointing former Prime Minister Karim Masimov as head of his administration.

Masimov, a 47-year-old Nazarbayev loyalist, resigned as prime minister earlier on Monday after nearly six years at the helm of Central Asia’s largest economy. He had been Kazakhstan’s longest serving premier. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)