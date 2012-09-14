FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kazakh copper, gold output rises in Jan-Aug
September 14, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Kazakh copper, gold output rises in Jan-Aug

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

ALMATY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper and
gold output increased in the first eight months of 2012, while
production of alumina, zinc and steel fell in comparison with
the same period last year, data released by the State Statistics
Agency on Friday showed.
    Production of refined copper rose 6.9 percent year-on-year
to 235,236 tonnes in the January-August period, while refined
gold output rose by 20.0 percent. The central bank is currently
purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
    But production of refined zinc edged down 0.1 percent
year-on-year to 212,493 tonnes and production of alumina and
unwrought aluminium in January-August fell by 7.9 percent to
1.17 million tonnes.
    London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals output. ArcelorMittal
  owns the country's only major steel plant.
    The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand
this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the
door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of
its sales last year.
    Customs data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by more than 20 percent year-on-year in the
first eight months of 2012, totaling 2.65 million tonnes.
    The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
                                               2012
                                Aug        July      Jan-Aug
    REFINED COPPER (tonnes)  34,812      31,055      235,236    
 
     mth/mth pct change       +12.1        -4.0            -    
 
     yr/yr pct change         +40.1        +7.8         +6.9    
 
    
    REFINED ZINC (T)         26,648      27,172      212,493
     mth/mth pct change        -1.9        +3.4            -
     yr/yr pct change          -2.7        +0.8         -0.1
          
    ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)     30,100      29,800      241,000
     mth/mth pct change        +1.0        -0.3            -
     yr/yr pct change          -5.0        -8.6         -5.1
        
    ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT
     ALUMINIUM (T)          167,379     169,250    1,167,587
     mth/mth pct change        -1.1        +7.4            -
     yr/yr pct change          +1.0        +2.2         -7.9
    
    BAUXITE (T)             477,700     477,500    3,523,300
     mth/mth pct change         0.0        +1.9            -
     yr/yr pct change          +3.1        +3.1         -2.5
        
    FERRO-ALLOYS (T)        146,052     144,841    1,135,684    
 
     mth/mth pct change        +0.8        +3.1            -
     yr/yr pct change          +1.0        +2.7         +0.7
    
    CRUDE STEEL (T)         324,993     342,540    2,654,548
     mth/mth pct change        -5.1        +0.2            -
     yr/yr pct change         -20.6       -20.7        -20.5
    
    LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)      2,900       2,500       23,100
     mth/mth pct change       +16.0        -7.4            -
     yr/yr pct change         -17.1        -7.4        -13.2
        
    REFINED LEAD (T)          6,280       8,122       60,870
     mth/mth pct change       -22.7        +1.1            -
     yr/yr pct change         -37.0       -18.2        -22.5
    
    REFINED GOLD (kg)         2,803       1,647       13,509
     mth/mth pct change        +9.5        +0.2            -
     yr/yr pct change         +22.0       +32.4        +20.0
    
    REFINED SILVER (kg)      98,440      65,450      626,160
     mth/mth pct change       +50.4       -18.7            -
     yr/yr pct change         +74.8       +44.2        +50.9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
