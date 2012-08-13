FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kazakh copper, gold output rises in Jan-July
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 13, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Kazakh copper, gold output rises in Jan-July

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

ALMATY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper, zinc
and gold output increased in the first seven months of this
year, while production of alumina and steel fell in comparison
with the same period last year, data released by the State
Statistics Agency on Monday showed.
    Production of refined copper rose 2.7 percent year-on-year
to 200,424 tonnes in the January-July period, while refined zinc
output edged up 0.3 percent to 185,845 tonnes.
    Production of alumina and unwrought aluminium in
January-July 2012 fell by 9.3 percent to 1.00 million tonnes.
    London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as
well as Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a
large part of Kazakhstan's metals output. ArcelorMittal
  owns the country's only major steel plant.
    The steel plant in Temirtau faced a sudden shock to demand
this year when Western financial sanctions on Iran closed the
door on a market that accounted for a considerable portion of
its sales last year.
    Customs data showed that Kazakhstan's overall production of
crude steel fell by more than 20 percent year-on-year in the
first seven months of 2012, totalling 2.33 million tonnes.
    Production of refined gold and silver rose sharply in the
first seven months of the year, by 19.7 percent and 47.1 percent
respectively. The central bank is currently purchasing all of
the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
    The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
                                               2012
                               July        June     Jan-July
    REFINED COPPER (tonnes)  31,055      32,358      200,424    
 
     mth/mth pct change        -4.0        +9.8            -    
 
     yr/yr pct change          +7.8       +14.3         +2.7    
 
    
    REFINED ZINC (T)         27,172      26,278      185,845
     mth/mth pct change        +3.4        -3.4            -
     yr/yr pct change          +0.8        -0.6         +0.3
          
    ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)     29,800      29,900      210,900
     mth/mth pct change        -0.3        -8.6            -
     yr/yr pct change          -8.6       +12.4         -6.0
        
    ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT
     ALUMINIUM (T)          169,250     157,650    1,000,208
     mth/mth pct change        +7.4        +5.6            -
     yr/yr pct change          +2.2        +1.6         -9.3
    
    BAUXITE (T)             477,500     474,300    3,045,500
     mth/mth pct change        +0.7        +1.9            -
     yr/yr pct change          +3.1        +4.7         -3.4
        
    FERRO-ALLOYS (T)        144,841     140,444      989,632    
 
     mth/mth pct change        +3.1        -3.3            -
     yr/yr pct change          +2.7        +3.5         +0.6
    
    CRUDE STEEL (T)         342,540     341,782    2,329,555
     mth/mth pct change        +0.2       +18.8            -
     yr/yr pct change         -20.7       -19.9        -20.6
    
    LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)      2,500       2,700       20,200
     mth/mth pct change        -7.4        -3.6            -
     yr/yr pct change          -7.4       +42.1        -11.4
        
    REFINED LEAD (T)          8,122       8,035       54,590
     mth/mth pct change        +1.1        -2.1            -
     yr/yr pct change         -18.2       -18.3        -20.4
    
    REFINED GOLD (kg)         1,647       1,644       11,706
     mth/mth pct change        +0.2        +0.1            -
     yr/yr pct change         +32.4        +0.3        +19.7
    
    REFINED SILVER (kg)      65,450      80,458      527,720
     mth/mth pct change       -18.7        +6.3            -
     yr/yr pct change         +44.2       +39.5        +47.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.