TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Sept copper, gold output rises, steel falls
October 16, 2013 / 9:48 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan-Sept copper, gold output rises, steel falls

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 16  (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper and gold output rose
in January-September year-on-year, while crude steel output plunged in the same
period, data from the State Statistics Agency showed on Wednesday. 
    Production of refined copper rose 4.5 percent to 275,536 tonnes in the first
nine months of this year, while refined gold output advanced 9.3 percent to 16.9
tonnes. The central bank is purchasing all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.   
    Production of crude steel plunged by 18 percent to 2.5 million tonnes.  
    London-listed miners Kazakhmys and ENRC, as well as
Glencore-controlled Kazzinc, account for a large part of Kazakhstan's
metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant.    
    The steel plant in Temirtau is facing lower demand after Western financial
sanctions imposed on Iran in late 2011 closed off a market that had previously
accounted for a considerable portion of its sales.   
    The State Statistics Agency provided the following data for Kazakhstan's
non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin:  
    
                            Sept       Aug        Jan-Sept
                                                  2013
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    23,963     30,672     275,536
                                                  
 mth/mth pct change         -21.9      -8.9       -
 yr/yr pct change           -33.5      -17.5      +4.5 
 REFINED ZINC (T)           26,439     27,297     238,082
 mth/mth pct change         -3.1       +0.1       -
 yr/yr pct change           +2.2       +2.4       -0.1
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       34,100     30,200     271,200
 mth/mth pct change         +12.9       -7.1      -
                                                  
 yr/yr pct change           +10.7       -7.1      -1.4
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT      126,701    152,304    1,379,127
     ALUMINIUM (T)                                
 mth/mth pct change         -16.8      -2.6        -
 yr/yr pct change           -18.6      -9.0       +4.2 
 BAUXITE (T)                456,700    459,600    4,008,200
 mth/mth pct change         -0.6       -3.1        -
 yr/yr pct change           -3.6       -3.8       +0.3
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)           143,255    149,646    1,260,324
 mth/mth pct change         -4.3       +2.2        -
 yr/yr pct change           -0.3       +2.5       -1.5
 CRUDE STEEL (T)            329,547    262,626    2,496,786
 mth/mth pct change         +25.5      -8.0        - 
 yr/yr pct change           -15.2      -18.7      -18.0
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)       4,100      2,700      29,200
 mth/mth pct change         +51.9      -20.6       -
 yr/yr pct change           +36.7      -12.9      +7.7
 REFINED LEAD (T)           7,575      8,280      66,543
 mth/mth pct change         -8.5       +20.7       -
 yr/yr pct change           +12.6      +30.9      -1.9
 REFINED GOLD (kg)          2,211      2,460      16,854
 mth/mth pct change         -10.1      +169.4      -
 yr/yr pct change           +7.5       +33.8      +9.3 
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        87,035     99,837     728,899
 mth/mth pct change         -12.8      +87.2       -
 yr/yr pct change           +3.0       -2.9       +4.9
  

 (Writing by Mariya Gordeyeva; Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Ron
Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
