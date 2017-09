ASTANA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan may cut oil output to 73 million tonnes next year if oil prices drop to $30 per barrel, Deputy Energy Minister Uzakbai Karabalin told reporters on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan, the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, lowered oil output by 1.2 percent last year to 80.8 million tonnes. It is officially forecast to produce 80.5 million tonnes this year.