Kazakhstan state energy company takes step towards float
July 25, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Kazakhstan state energy company takes step towards float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state-owned national energy company KazMunaiGas took a significant step towards a possible stock market flotation on Friday, confirming it had approached its majority-owned exploration company to buy all remaining shares.

The KazMunaiGas national company (KMG NC) has “made a preliminary approach” to buy shares it does not own in KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) at a value of $18.50 per share, KMG NC said.

Bringing the cash-rich exploration arm into the state-backed group is widely seen as a move towards the eventual public listing of the company, which operates some of the largest oil and gas in the world. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and David Sheppard; Editing by David Holmes)

