FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakhstan sticks to 2014 oil output plan despite Tengiz fall
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Kazakhstan sticks to 2014 oil output plan despite Tengiz fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASTANA/ALMATY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan still expects to produce 81.8 million tonnes (1.64 million barrels per day) of crude this year, nearly unchanged from 2013, despite less oil from the Chevron -led Tengiz venture.

Madina Abylkasymova, Kazakh deputy national economy minister, told reporters on Saturday that Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan’s largest oil producer, had revised down its oil output target for this year to 26.2 million tonnes from 27.1 million tonnes seen earlier. Chevron holds 50 percent of the venture.

However, she added that overall plans for oil production in the country would not be changed.

Output at Chevron-led CVX.N Tengizchevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan’s largest oil producer, fell by 1.5 percent year on year in the January-September period to 19.8 million tonnes (158 million barrels.

TCO, which develops the Tengiz onshore oilfield in western Kazakhstan, also involves Exxon Mobil, which owns 25 percent, Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas with 20 percent and Lukarco, owned by Russia’s Lukoil, which has the remaining 5 percent.

Abylkasymova did no give reasons behind the production decline. Senior Kazakh energy officials have said that TCO was carrying out planned repair and maintenance work.

The second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia raised its oil output to 81.7 million tonnes last year from 79.2 million tonnes in 2012.

Plans to substantially increase oil production in Kazakhstan were undermined by a stoppage at the huge Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian Sea. It was halted due to gas leaks shortly after its launch in September 2013 and is unlikely to restart before the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva and Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.