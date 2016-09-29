CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Kazakh energy ministry withdraws statement on Kashagan start-up

(Energy Ministry withdraws statement)

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry on Thursday withdrew a statement announcing the start of production at the Kashagan offshore oil field saying it had been released by mistake.

Production at Kashagan started in 2013 but was suspended shortly after its launch due to technical problems with pipes.

Plans call for a restart with initial production of 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, rising to between 150,000 and 180,000 bpd in November and December.

Exports from Kashagan via the CPC pipeline from the Black Sea outlet of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka are also due to begin in October.

The Kashagan consortium comprises China National Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Inpex and Kazakh state firm KazMunaiGas. (Reporting by Alla Afansyeva; writing by Olga Yagova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)