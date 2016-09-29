MOSCOW, Sept 29 Kazakhstan's Kashagan offshore oil field began production on Sept. 28 and output reached 1.454 tonnes of crude oil, Kazakh Energy Ministry's analytical centre said on Thursday.

Production at Kashagan started in 2013 but was suspended shortly after launch due to technical problems with the gas pipelines.

Production at the long-delayed Kashagan project will initially be 75,000 bpd in October, rising to between 150,000 and 180,000 in the November-December period of this year.

Exports from Kashagan via CPC pipeline from the Black Sea's outlet of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka will start in October.

The Kashagan consortium comprises China National Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell , Total, Inpex and Kazakh state firm KazMunaiGas. (Reporting by Alla Afansyeva; Writing by Olga Yagova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)