UPDATE 2-Kazakh Kazmunaygaz denies it plans to issue debt to buy out subsidiary

(Recasts after Kazmunaygaz denies borrowing and buyout plans)

ALMATY, April 21 (Reuters) - Kazakh national oil company Kazmunaygaz said on Thursday it had no plans to issue debt to finance the buyout of minority shareholders of its upstream subsidiary KMG EP , contradicting an earlier statement by one of its executives.

Ardak Kassymbek, Kazmunaygaz managing director in charge of economics and finance, had said earlier on Thursday that the company could borrow on the market in order to do the buyout, which may be worth about $1 billion.

The company, however, later said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it did not plan to raise money or buy out KMG EP minorities.

“The issue of a buyout with a premium was discussed in 2014, for which we considered the possibility of attracting short-term financing that was to be repaid using the funds of our subsidiaries,” it said.

“But now there is no need to raise funds ... The issue of a buyout and delisting (of KMG EP) is not on the agenda.”

At the same time, Kazmunaygaz, which is preparing for its own initial public offering expected within the next few years, said “it is not entirely logical to have two public companies in one group”.

Cash-strapped Kazmunaygaz has long sought to regain full control over its subsidiary which has a $3 billion cash pile, but the parent company’s offer last November to carry out a share buyback using KMG EP’s own money has not been implemented.

KMG EP has come under financial pressure from its parent and the government this year after its request for tax relief was denied and it was forced to switch to a less profitable scheme for domestic oil sales. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Susan Fenton)