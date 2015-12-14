FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil output at Kazakhstan's TengizChevroil up 2.5 pct in Jan-Sept
#Market News
December 14, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

Oil output at Kazakhstan's TengizChevroil up 2.5 pct in Jan-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chevron-led TengizChevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan’s No.1 oil producer, increased its January-September output to 20.3 million tonnes (162 million barrels) from 19.8 million tonnes in the same period of 2014, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Kazakhstan, the second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia, holds a 20 percent stake in the venture via state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas.

Chevron owns 50 percent, Exxon Mobil has 25 percent and Lukarco, controlled by Russia’s Lukoil, the remaining 5 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)

