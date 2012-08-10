Kazakh Jan-July industrial output up 1.3 pct yr/yr

ALMATY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Growth in Kazakhstan’s industrial output slowed to 1.3 percent in the first seven months of 2012 from 4.8 percent in January-July of last year, data released on Friday by the State Statistics Agency showed.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy and oil producer, forecasts industrial production growth of 3.9 percent this year, compared with full-year growth of 3.5 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Catherine Evans)