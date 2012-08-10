FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh Jan-July industrial output up 1.3 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 10, 2012 / 10:19 AM / 5 years ago

Kazakh Jan-July industrial output up 1.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Growth in Kazakhstan’s industrial output slowed to 1.3 percent in the first seven months of 2012 from 4.8 percent in January-July of last year, data released on Friday by the State Statistics Agency showed.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy and oil producer, forecasts industrial production growth of 3.9 percent this year, compared with full-year growth of 3.5 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.