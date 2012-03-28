Kazakh prosecutor says Almaty bomb plot foiled

* Prosecutor links plot to fugitive billionaire’s bodyguard

* Ex-BTA head Mukhtar Ablyazov is opponent of president

* Ablyazov’s spokesman says plot is “nonsense”

ASTANA, March 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s prosecutor-general said on Wednesday that security services had foiled a plot organised by an associate of fugitive billionaire Mukhtar Ablyazov to bomb the commercial capital of the oil-producing Central Asian state.

The prosecutor-general’s office said in a statement that Ablyazov’s personal bodyguard, Alexander Pavlov, had planned to coordinate a series of explosions on March 24 in parks and near administrative buildings in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city.

Locksley Ryan, a London-based spokesman for Ablyazov, said the information about the plot was “nonsense”.

Ablyazov, the former chairman of Kazakh bank BTA who is accused of embezzling at least $5 billion from the bank, is an outspoken opponent of veteran President Nursultan Nazarbayev and was granted political asylum in Britain last year after fleeing his home country.

Ablyazov’s current whereabouts are not known. He is believed to have left Britain after being sentenced to 22 months in jail for contempt of court in a case last month that was expected to be a sideshow to the fraud case launched by his former bank.

BTA is pursuing assets it says Ablyazov stole from the bank. The 48-year-old has said the charges against him are designed to rob him of his assets and silence him as an opponent of Nazarbayev.

The prosecutor-general’s office said Pavlov had left Kazakhstan in 2009. Already the subject of a separate criminal case, Pavlov had recently been allocated $25,000 to organise the attacks, it said, without specifying the source of the finance.

It said several people, whom it did not identify, had been detained and were giving confessions. It said the main goal of the plot was to scare the population and sow instability.

The prosecutor’s office said its main suspects had also made attempts to contact representatives of “radical religious groups” with the aim of carrying out joint attacks.

Kazakh authorities have arrested several prominent opposition activists in the aftermath of December violence in the town of Zhanaozen, where at least 14 people were killed and police used live rounds during a riot involving sacked oilmen.

Central Asia’s largest economy and oil producer, Kazakhstan had not witnessed the outbursts of Islamist militancy seen in other parts of former Soviet Central Asia until a series of shootouts and bombings last year.

In November, a lone militant killed seven people during running battles with police in the southern city of Taraz, and a month earlier a hitherto unknown group claimed responsibility for two bomb explosions in the western oil city of Atyrau. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Additional reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Susan Fenton)