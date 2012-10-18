FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan plans 10 pct sale of state grid in Q2 2013
October 18, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Kazakhstan plans 10 pct sale of state grid in Q2 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to sell up to 10 percent of its state grid KEGOC in an initial public offering in the second quarter of next year, the sovereign wealth fund’s deputy head said on Thursday.

“It’s planned now for the second quarter of 2013 and I think it’s going to happen,” Kuandyk Bishimbayev told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

“With KEGOC we have solved all major problems, the company is ready.”

He said the government planned to sell up to 10 percent of state-owned assets under its “People’s IPO” programme.

Bishimbayev also said the books would be opened on an IPO for KazTransOil in the first five days of November.

He said a raft of companies could be sold next year, including shipping company Kazmortransport, Samrukenergo and Kaztransgaz.

“I‘m confident we are going to do it.”

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Shadia Nasralla; writing by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
