FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan to privatise dozens of large companies by 2020
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 6, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan to privatise dozens of large companies by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

ASTANA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to sell stakes in 65 large companies, including state oil firm KazMunayGaz , flagship carrier Air Astana and Kazakhtelecom , within four years, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Also on the list are state railways firm Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Tau-Ken Samruk, a unit of sovereign fund Samruk Kazyna, which has a 30 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc.

These five companies, as well as Samruk-Energo, which runs several electric power plants, and uranium miner Kazatomprom, will be sold through public share offers, according to a document provided by the ministry.

Kazakh officials said late last year that other, smaller firms may be sold to strategic investors.

The ministry did not provide any details on the potential value of the share sales or say what percentage of shares would be offered in each of the companies.

The Central Asian nation, whose economy and budget revenues have been hit hard by the slump in oil prices, first announced the ambitious privatisation plans in November and has since been finalising the list of companies it wants to sell.

One notable omission from the preliminary version of the list is miner Eurasian Resources Group (ERG). (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.