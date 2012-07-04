FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh state rail firm issues $800 mln eurobond
July 4, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

Kazakh state rail firm issues $800 mln eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, July 4 (Reuters) - Kazakh state railway monopoly Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has successfully issued a 30-year, $800-million eurobond on the London and Kazakhstan stock exchanges, the company said on Wednesday.

The heavily oversubscribed issue bearing an annual coupon of 6.95 percent was launched on July 2 following a roadshow for U.S. and European investors, the company said in a statement.

More than 250 investors submitted bids worth a total of $5.2 billion, it said.

“This issue by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has the lowest yield among corporate issuers of 30-year securities in the Commonwealth of Independent States,” Temir Zholy said.

“This financing was drawn to implement the investment programme of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.”

A company official told Reuters the cash from the issue would be used to renew existing rolling-stock and build new railways. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
