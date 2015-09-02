FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh c.bank sets key interest rate at 12 pct immediately
September 2, 2015

Kazakh c.bank sets key interest rate at 12 pct immediately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank on Wednesday set its key interest rate at 12 percent with immediate effect, introducing it as a new tool in its credit and monetary policy.

The bank allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20 as it rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 per dollar. The official tenge rate was set at 241.15 to the dollar on Wednesday.

The central bank also said it expected inflation to rise in the short term above its current target of 6-8 percent due to a rise in prices for imported goods caused by the weakening of the tenge. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov)

