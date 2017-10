ALMATY, March 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Thursday it would lower its refinancing rate to 6.5 percent from 7.0 percent, effective from April 2.

The cut will be the second such move in less than two months. The bank lowered its key rate, also by 50 basis points, on Feb. 14. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Lidia Kelly)