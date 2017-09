ASTANA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy, plans to introduce a flexible key rate mechanism next April in a move to control inflation, National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told a government meeting on Tuesday.

The central bank was due to hold monetary policy meetings and review its key rate, currently at 16 percent, in early November and last week, but has postponed both. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)