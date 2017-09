ALMATY, March 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its main policy rate unchanged at 17 percent in a monthly review on Monday, saying the need to support the local tenge currency overweighed concerns about economic slowdown.

The regulator will continue to provide liquidity to local banks at 19 percent and pay 15 percent on money taken from lenders until the next review on May 5, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)