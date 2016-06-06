FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh cenbank says possible base rate cuts depend on external shocks
June 6, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Kazakh cenbank says possible base rate cuts depend on external shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, June 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank on Monday did not rule out cutting its base rate, saying that much would depend on the impact of external shocks on the Central Asian’s oil-fuelled economy.

Announcing its decision to leave its main policy rate unchanged at 15 percent, the bank also said that its inflation outlook for at least one year could also determine when rates could be cut.

It also said that the cost of hedging currency risks and currency preferences of bank depositors would also play a role in its further rate decisions. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

