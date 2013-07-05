UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan net gold, forex reserves fall to $25.6 bln in June

(Adds total international reserves, National Fund) ALMATY, July 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign currency reserves fell to $25.6 billion as of June 30 from $27.8 billion on May 31, central bank data showed on Friday. The Central Asian country's total international reserves stood at $89.1 billion, including $63.5 billion in the National Fund, which collects windfall revenues from oil exports. After Russia, Kazakhstan is the largest former Soviet oil producer. The country, Central Asia's largest economy, also holds slightly over 3 percent of the world's recoverable crude reserves. The central bank has provided the following data for its reserves: June 30 $25.6 bln May 31 $27.8 bln April 30 $25.9 bln March 31 $27.6 bln Feb 28 $26.1 bln Jan 31 $26.4 bln 2012 Dec 31 $27.7 bln Nov 30 $29.1 bln Oct 31 $28.5 bln Sept 30 $29.6 bln Aug 31 $29.0 bln July 31 $28.5 bln June 30 $31.8 bln May 31 $33.8 bln April 30 $34.5 bln March 31 $31.8 bln Feb 29 $34.8 bln Jan 31 $33.1 bln (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mark Potter)