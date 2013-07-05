FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan net gold, forex reserves fall to $25.6 bln in June
#Energy
July 5, 2013 / 5:57 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan net gold, forex reserves fall to $25.6 bln in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds total international reserves, National Fund)
    ALMATY, July 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign
currency reserves fell to $25.6 billion as of June 30 from $27.8
billion on May 31, central bank data showed on Friday.
    The Central Asian country's total international reserves
stood at $89.1 billion, including $63.5 billion in the National
Fund, which collects windfall revenues from oil exports.
    After Russia, Kazakhstan is the largest former Soviet oil
producer. The country, Central Asia's largest economy, also
holds slightly over 3 percent of the world's recoverable crude
reserves.
    The central bank has provided the following data for its
reserves:       
          
    June 30            $25.6 bln
    May 31             $27.8 bln 
    April 30           $25.9 bln  
    March 31           $27.6 bln   
    Feb 28             $26.1 bln     
    Jan 31             $26.4 bln    
          
    2012      
    Dec 31             $27.7 bln      
    Nov 30             $29.1 bln       
    Oct 31             $28.5 bln        
    Sept 30            $29.6 bln         
    Aug 31             $29.0 bln             
    July 31            $28.5 bln              
    June 30            $31.8 bln           
    May 31             $33.8 bln              
    April 30           $34.5 bln              
    March 31           $31.8 bln              
    Feb 29             $34.8 bln              
    Jan 31             $33.1 bln    

 (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
