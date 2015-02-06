FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's net gold/forex reserves rise to $28.2 bln in Jan
#Financials
February 6, 2015

Kazakhstan's net gold/forex reserves rise to $28.2 bln in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALMATY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's net gold and foreign
currency reserves rose to $28.2 billion in January from $28.0
billion in December, central bank data showed on Friday.
    The Central Asian country's total international reserves
stood at $99.9 billion, including the National Fund, which
collects windfall revenue from oil exports.
    Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the biggest
former Soviet oil producer after Russia, holds more than 3
percent of the world's recoverable crude reserves.
    The central bank provided the following data for its
currency and gold reserves:

 Jan 31             $28.2 bln
 Dec 31             $28.0 bln
 Nov 30             $27.9 bln
 Oct 31             $27.5 bln
 Sept 30            $27.11 bln
 Aug 31             $27.05 bln
 July 31            $26.4 bln
 June 30            $25.7 bln
 May 31             $26.8 bln
 April 30           $27.6 bln
 March 31           $25.7 bln
 Feb 28             $25.5 bln
 Jan 31             $24.0 bln

2013
 Dec 31             $24.1 bln
 Nov 30             $23.6 bln
 Oct 31             $23.1 bln
 Sept 30            $23.6 bln
 Aug 31             $25.3 bln
 July 31            $24.9 bln
 June 30            $25.6 bln
 May 31             $27.8 bln
 April 30           $25.9 bln
 March 31           $27.6 bln
 Feb 28             $26.1 bln
 Jan 31             $26.4 bln

2012
 Dec 31             $27.7 bln
 Nov 30             $29.1 bln
 Oct 31             $28.5 bln
 Sept 30            $29.6 bln
 Aug 31             $29.0 bln
 July 31            $28.5 bln
 June 30            $31.8 bln
 May 31             $33.8 bln
 April 30           $34.5 bln
 March 31           $31.8 bln
 Feb 29             $34.8 bln


 (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
