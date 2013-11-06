FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nazarbayev aide named as new Kazakh finance minister
November 6, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Nazarbayev aide named as new Kazakh finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has named senior aide Bakhyt Sultanov as finance minister, his press service said on Wednesday, as part of a cabinet reshuffle in the resource-rich Central Asian nation of 17 million.

Sultanov replaces Bolat Zhamishev, who will take charge of regional development - previously the responsibility of Bakytzhan Sagintayev, who retains the rank of deputy premier.

No reason was given for the changes, but they follow the appointment by the 73-year-old Nazarbayev of a new central bank chief who plans to roll back pension reforms by putting private retirement savings under state management.

Sultanov, 42, has previously worked in the Finance Ministry and headed the Economy Ministry before becoming Nazarbayev’s deputy chief of staff. He will also assume the rank of deputy prime minister. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Megan Davies)

