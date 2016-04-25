FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samruk Kazyna says 2015 net income up 30 pct at 304.8 bln tenge
April 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Samruk Kazyna says 2015 net income up 30 pct at 304.8 bln tenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, April 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna reported a 30-pct increase in 2015 net income to 304.8 billion tenge ($913.78 million) on Monday but said it expected the figure to fall sharply to 100.8 billion tenge this year.

Falling demand, low commodity prices and higher debt burden are behind the expected plunge in this year’s net income, the fund said in a press release.

Samruk Kazyna has assets of over $50 billion which include the biggest state-owned companies such as national oil firm Kazmyunaygaz, railways company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and dominant fixed-line operator Kazakhtelecom. ($1 = 333.5600 tenge) (Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

