UPDATE 1-Kazakh c.bank buys $1.2 bln on forex market in Feb

* First dollar purchases in 2012 by Kazakh central bank

* Central bank aims to support tenge exchange rate

* More dollar purchases unlikely in March, possible in April (Adds quote, details, background)

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, March 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank bought $1.2 billion on the foreign exchange market in February to curb appreciation of the tenge currency, its first foray into the market this year, the bank’s governor said on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan’s central bank aims to prevent the tenge from appreciating too quickly in order to help exporters and support the growth of Central Asia’s largest economy, which is driven by high world prices for its oil and metals.

“In February, we bought $1.2 billion on the market ... to support the tenge rate,” central bank governor Grigory Marchenko told a news conference. “We bought this amount from market participants ... who were simply selling their export earnings.”

Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product expanded by 7.5 percent last year, accelerating from growth of 7.3 percent in 2010, while inflation slowed to 7.4 percent in 2011 from 7.8 percent a year earlier.

In February 2011, the central bank abandoned a trading corridor and moved to a managed float of the tenge. Central bank data showed the tenge had appreciated 0.6 percent in February to end the month at 147.74 to the dollar.

The weighted average of the tenge on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange firmed to 147.93 to the dollar on Tuesday from 147.95 on Monday.

Marchenko, backed last year by former Soviet states as a candidate to head the International Monetary Fund, said he expected the foreign currency market to be calm in March. He did not rule out sizeable dollar purchases in April.

Last month, the central bank cut its key refinancing rate by 50 basis points to 7.0 percent after inflation in Kazakhstan slowed to an annualised 5.9 percent in January.

That was its lowest level sinc November 2009 and sharply down from December’s 7.4 percent. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)