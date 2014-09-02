FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Kazakh central bank may soon widen trading corridor for the tenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan may soon widen the trading corridor for its tenge currency against the dollar, the head of the Kazakh central bank Kairat Kelimbetov said on Tuesday.

“At the moment we are discussing and planning that at the beginning of September we may even widen the corridor...towards strengthening. A level of 180 and further...this is a completely comfortable rate for our economy,” he said.

The tenge was trading at 182.00 to the dollar at 1245 GMT on Tuesday on the Kazakh interbank market.

In February the central bank devalued the tenge by 19 percent to about 185 per dollar, taking the wind out of the sails of speculators and adjusting to the freer rouble float of its main trading partner Russia.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly

