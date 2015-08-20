FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan introduces freely floating rate for its tenge currency - agencies
August 20, 2015

Kazakhstan introduces freely floating rate for its tenge currency - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is abandoning its officially set currency corridor for its tenge currency and will introduce a freely floating rate, effective Aug. 20, local media quoted Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Masimov sa saying on Thursday.

“The National Bank and government have decided to start implementing from Aug. 20 a new monetary and credit policy based on inflation targeting, to abandon the currency corridor and introduce a freely floating exchange rate,” Masimov told a joint meeting with the central bank held in the capital Astana. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)

