Tenge hits "psychological" mark of 300 per dollar on interbank market

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge broke through a “psychological” level of 300 per dollar on the interbank market shortly after 0700 GMT on Wednesday, falling below the official rate of 283.98 per dollar set earlier in the day.

The central bank and government allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20 as it rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 per dollar. The tenge dropped to below 250 per dollar after the move and has been mainly weakening ever since.